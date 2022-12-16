Capital Line LRT trains delayed after incident at Health Sciences/Jubilee Station

Capital Line LRT trains are delayed after an incident at Health Sciences/Jubilee Station Friday afternoon.

A CTV News Edmonton camera captured images of a train stopped at the station, while transit peace officers examined the area under the train.

The platform was blocked off.

ATTN LRT Riders: Capital trains are currently experiencing significant delays. Contingency buses are running from University to South Campus. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) December 16, 2022

Edmonton Transit Service announced on Twitter that buses are running from University to South Campus stations to transport passengers.