EDMONTON -- A power outage in the north central Edmonton area Thursday morning that affected around 2,100 people was caused by a driver who plowed into two vehicles and a backyard.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) told CTV News Edmonton that around 7:10 a.m. officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle collision in the area of 87 Street and 115 Avenue, in the Parkdale neighbourhood.

Police found that a 64-year-old man driving a vehicle on 115 Avenue struck a taxi and an SUV that in turn caused the SUV to drive into a power pole. The 64-year-old’s vehicle continued on to hit a nearby fence, driveway, and parked RV.

EMS took the man to hospital with minor injuries. According to police, no occupants of any other vehicles were injured.

EPS believe impairment to be a factor in this collision and charges against the driver are still pending.

Power lines were downed because of the accident and began to arc. EPCOR said crews had to shut the power off to allow crews to repair the damaged power lines.

According to EPCOR, the incident caused a brief power outage for approximately 2,100 people in the neighbourhoods of Bellevue, Cromdale, Edmonton Northlands, McCauley, Parkdale, and Virginia Park.

The power outage occurred at 7 a.m. and lasted until 9 a.m.

The utilities provider says anyone who hits electrical equipment or power lines to stay in their vehicle, call 911 to report the situation, and wait for an EPCOR crew to arrive to ensure the area is safe.

Downed power lines can be reported to EPCOR’s 24/7 trouble line at 780-412-4500.