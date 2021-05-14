Advertisement
Car crash near Whyte Ave sends vehicle into building and 1 to hospital
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 7:09PM MDT
Fire crews attend to a Friday afternoon crash north of Whyte Avenue (CTV News Edmonton/Galen McDougall).
EDMONTON -- Two cars collided during Friday’s afternoon commute, launching one into a nearby building.
It happened around 5 p.m. on 109 Street and 85 Avenue – just north of Whyte Avenue.
One vehicle was turning left in front of the other when they collided, police say.
One person was sent to hospital and with non-life threatening injuries.
Edmonton fire officials told CTV News Edmonton that the building is not structurally compromised.
Police are investigating the crash.
