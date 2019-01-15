

Police are looking for help from the public to find two 12-year-olds who left the Innisfail area in a car on Monday, and haven’t been seen since.

RCMP says they received missing persons complaints for Rhianna Pelletier and Nicolas Givotkoff on Monday.

It is believed that Givotkoff drove to Innisfail in a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier owned by his family, where he picked up Pelletier.

The pair was last seen in Airdrie around 9 p.m. on Monday. The car was also located in Airdrie, but the children haven’t been found.

Police believe that the pair may be attempting to get to Radium, B.C.

Pelletier is described as between 4.5” and 5” tall, weighing 80-90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a black coat with grey cuffs.

Givotkoff is described as 5’6” tall, about 140 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and braces. He might be wearing a grey Red Deer Rebels hat and a cream coloured hoodie with a tiger on the front.

Anyone with information about the children is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-341-3341, your local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.