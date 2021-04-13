EDMONTON -- Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a vehicle fire on April 6 at 3:53 a.m.

When police arrived at 103 Avenue near McArthur Park, they found a 2009 Chrysler 300 destroyed by fire.

The blaze was extinguished by the Lac La Biche Fire Department and no injuries were reported.

According to police, the fire is being investigated as arson.

Anyone with information should contact the RCMP at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).