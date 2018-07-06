Police and firefighters are investigating after a car was found on fire in northwest Edmonton Friday morning.

Crews were called to the area of 147 Street and 116 Avenue around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a car on fire parked next to the train tracks between two buildings in the industrial area.

Edmonton Fire Rescue says the car had been abandoned.

There was no one in the vehicle at the time of the fire, EFR said.

EPS is investigating.