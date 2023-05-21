Car, garage catch fire after driver hits power pole: EFRS

A car and a garage caught fire on Sunday morning after the driver of the car slammed into a power pole in west Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the area of 85 Avenue and 153 Street shortly before 10 a.m.

EFRS said when the driver hit the pole it knocked the power lines down, causing the car and a nearby garage to catch fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire shortly before 11 a.m.

The condition of the driver is not known.