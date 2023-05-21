Car, garage catch fire after driver hits power pole: EFRS

A car caught fire in west Edmonton on May 21 after the driver hit a power pole, causing a fire. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) A car caught fire in west Edmonton on May 21 after the driver hit a power pole, causing a fire. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island