CAR, MOTORCYCLE MEET-UPS BANNED FROM POPULAR EDMONTON PARKING LOT -- Police are putting the brakes on car and motorcycle club meets at a popular venue in Edmonton.

"Car and motorcycle enthusiasts and their respective clubs will no longer be able to gather in the United Cycle parking lot on Gateway Blvd. starting this weekend, July 10 2020," Edmonton police said in a tweet.

The city will place barricades in the United Cycle lot to deter people from holding events there, police said, adding it is private property.

The City of Edmonton will be placing barricades throughout the parking lot. Please note, the United Cycle parking lot is private property. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) July 10, 2020

It's unclear if there was a car meet-up planned for the parking lot this weekend.

Police have previously discouraged car and motorcycle groups from meeting up in the lot after one event saw up to 200 people gather in lots near Whyte Avenue despite COVID-19 health restrictions.

The province is currently under Stage 2 of its relaunch plan, meaning gatherings of up to 200 people are permitted for audience-type community events like festivals and firework display, while there's a limit of 100 people for other outdoor events including weddings.