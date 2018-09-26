

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An apparent crash scene at the intersection of 99 Street and 56 Avenue early Wednesday morning was the result of police efforts to stop a stolen vehicle.

EPS’ Specialized Traffic Apprehension Team intercepted what appeared to be a stolen Honda Accord near 48 Street and 119 Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Confirming the vehicle was stolen, the EPS support helicopter, Air 1, tracked the vehicle. It had continued to travel into the southeast division, occasionally speeding.

Police used a tire deflation device at Gateway Boulevard and 42 Avenue, although the Honda refused to stop. It instead accelerated and drove through a red light, nearly colliding with a civilian vehicle.

EPS said it then deliberately used vehicle contact, for public safety, to stop the Honda Accord near 99 Street and 60 Avenue. The event caused the Honda to flip over.

A female passenger was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

The alleged driver, Anthony Whitford, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, criminal flight, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, and numerous breach of conditions.

The female passenger does not currently face any charges.