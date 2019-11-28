EDMONTON -- Can carbon emissions be captured and stored to prevent them from entering the atmosphere? A $1.4-million study funded by the UCP government aims to find out.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is technology that can store carbon dioxide emissions produced from the use of fossil fuels, preventing them from entering the atmosphere. The study will look at the feasibility of such technology being employed at Lehigh Hanson's Edmonton cement plant.

According the province, this project lines up with their new Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system, which replaces the Carbon Competitiveness Incentive Regulation (CCIR) as of Jan.1, 2020.

"Exploring CCS to reduce emissions in the cement industry is a prime example of the innovative, game-changing technology our TIER system will support," Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon said in a written release. "It also shows the bold leadership and entrepreneurial spirit of our industries, that continue to set an example by seeking out unique solutions and untapped technologies that can lower emissions at home and around the world.”

The money is available through Emissions Reduction Alberta and will support the $3-million feasibility study.

The project could create 20 full time jobs and could allow Lehigh Hanson to avoid up to 90 per cent of its current emissions per year.

The company is part of a multinational group with a goal of creating carbon-neutral concrete production by 2050.