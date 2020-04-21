EDMONTON -- A fire that caused more than $1 million in damages was started by smoking materials that were put in an outdoor planter, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The fire at 39 Avenue and 38 Street on Monday morning damaged four units and displaced one family. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators estimate that the blaze caused $300,000 in damages to the contents of the four homes and $750,000 in structural damage.

According to EFRS, fires like this one have caused more than $2 million in estimated losses in Edmonton in 2020. In 2019, the estimated losses were $6.8 million.

Officials say all of those fires were preventable.

"Some of the most dangerous and devastating fires are caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials," a spokesperson said in a written release. "These actions can have profound, devastating effects on neighbours, communities and the city."

Safety recommendations include smoking outside, discarding of smoking materials properly and keeping lighters and matches out of children's reach.

The Emergency Support Response Team is assisting the family displaced by the April 20 fire.