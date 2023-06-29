Carmen Leibel bids farewell to CTV News Edmonton after 16 years

Thursday is Carmen Leibel's final day at CTV News Edmonton.

After 16 years at the station, Carmen has decided to spend more time with her family and grow her new business.

“I am leaving with such gratitude for my career here," Carmen said.

A CAREER AT CTV NEWS

Carmen first joined CFRN in 2003 as a part-time writer after stints at CTV Yorkton and CTV Prince Albert. Carmen took on several different roles in the newsroom before landing her dream gig 12 years ago.

“It was always my goal to be the health reporter," Carmen added

Carmen made that dream a reality and told health-related stories for a number of years. In that role, some of her favourite stories were about a set of quad babies from Hythe, an inspiring triathlete battling an aggressive form of cancer, and a young girl's wish to meet Taylor Swift.

She also enjoyed producing her Healthier You series which followed two couples for 12 weeks on a health and wellness journey.

During her time as a health reporter, Carmen was also the back-up anchor for CTV News at 5, and that led to her covering a one-year maternity leave. Her next dream gig was to anchor full time, and in 2017, that happened.

“The opportunities here have helped shape who I am today. I have learned from and worked alongside such talented, smart, hardworking people.”

PROJECT FIVE, COMMUNICATE WITH CONFIDENCE

Carmen’s most recent goal is to tackle a business that uses her skills in a new way that also allows more flexibility for her family. She has created a public-speaking program for students of all ages, and it will be used in a number of Edmonton-area schools and communities this fall.

“I have been working with kids from elementary to high school. It’s so rewarding to see the impact I can have," Carmen said.

Project Five has five simple steps to help kids and teens become more comfortable and confident public speakers. A crucial skill, she says, with lifelong benefits. Carmen has also worked with Alberta teachers to design and pilot her program.

“I can’t wait to see where this can go.”

Carmen will host her last broadcast at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29. You can watch her final show on television or online.