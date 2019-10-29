All charges have been dismissed against a man who allegedly made a fake bomb threat over a public address system at the Edmonton Airport.

Police responded after a bomb threat was reportedly made at the airport the afternoon of March 24, 2019.

Responding officers learned that the threat was unfounded.

Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Caouette was charged with mischief, uttering threats and making false declaration of a person at an aerodrome carrying an explosive substance or device.

“We went to our camera technology, rewound the cameras, observed an individual at that gate,” Const. Drew Burchett said at the time. “That individual was subsequently arrested, interviewed and charged.”

No flights were delayed as a result of the fake threat.

On Monday, a judge at Leduc Provincial Court dismissed the case amid Caouette's trial.