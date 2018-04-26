

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A local dog owner learned the hard way that marijuana can make your animal sick.

Albert Croucher has resorted to muzzling his dog Griffin on walks after he made a habit of sniffing out and eating discarded marijuana joints.

"I've caught him three separate times and two times I was able to get it before he swallowed it." Croucher said.

Griffin has become ill after ingesting pot and Croucher is worried about his dog’s long term health as well as others’.

"I think a lot of people probably don’t even know it's harmful to the dogs,” he told CTV News.

Marijuana toxicity is a problem for pets according to a local emergency vet clinic which sees several sick animals brought in every day after eating discarded spliffs.

Dr. Kristel Horvath of the Animal Emergency Hospital says cases of marijuana ingestion by pets are becoming more frequent, and in most cases dogs are getting their paws on “edibles”.

Croucher and Horvath are concerned that the problem will only get worse once weed is legalized.

The THC found in recreational pot is considered toxic for dogs and cats; it can cause sickness and potentially be fatal.

The City of Edmonton is still crafting bylaws surrounding the consumption of cannabis in public spaces, but tells CTV News there's currently no language in them regarding animals or pets.

Croucher says he isn't snitching, but hopes smokers will learn to pick up after themselves.

"People can do whatever's good for them, but for us, as a dog owner, I just want them to be responsible."