Cash and Oil: Alberta-born musician pairs classic country tunes with love of Edmonton hockey

An Alberta-born musician is scoring some new fans with his classic country tributes to the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas Wolbaum penned two Johnny-Cash inspired songs to his favourite team.

The business owner and musician lives in Nelson, B.C., but grew up in Alberta.

He says his Walk the Line cover, Bouchard Walks The Line, was inspired by a coaching moment at his son's hockey tournament.

"I recorded the song Friday afternoon and Saturday night, Bouchard scored that goal in overtime from the blueline to set the franchise record for wins in a row," Wolbaum said.

"So it was pretty awesome timing and there was such a great response Monday morning… I'm a music fan and a music lover, and a hardcore Oilers fan and this for me has been a really fun ride."

After seeing the response to the first, Wolbaum wrote a second song called T.O. Defenceman McDavid Blues, inspired by Cash's Folsom Prison Blues

He says there will be more Oilers-tributes in the future, using tunes from some other favourite artists.

<a href="https://dallasfromnelson.bandcamp.com/track/bouchard-walks-the-line">Bouchard Walks The Line by Dallas From Nelson</a>