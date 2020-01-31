EDMONTON -- A Wetaskiwin man has been charged after a search warrant turned up illegal marijuana, weapons, and cash.

Drug seizure

Police executed the warrant at a Wetaskiwin home on Jan. 29. They seized 127 packages of illegal marijuana, a butterfly knife, a prohibited knife, an SKS rifle and $20,000 in cash. 

David Joseph Williams, 42, has been charged with the following: 

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

  • Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
  • Possession of Stolen Property over $5000
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device
  • Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Williams is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Feb. 25, 2020.  