EDMONTON -- A Wetaskiwin man has been charged after a search warrant turned up illegal marijuana, weapons, and cash.

Police executed the warrant at a Wetaskiwin home on Jan. 29. They seized 127 packages of illegal marijuana, a butterfly knife, a prohibited knife, an SKS rifle and $20,000 in cash.

David Joseph Williams, 42, has been charged with the following:

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Williams is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Feb. 25, 2020.