Cash, drugs and weapons seized from Wetaskiwin home, charges laid
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 11:20AM MST
Cash seized from a home in Wetaskiwin. (Source: RCMP)
EDMONTON -- A Wetaskiwin man has been charged after a search warrant turned up illegal marijuana, weapons, and cash.
Police executed the warrant at a Wetaskiwin home on Jan. 29. They seized 127 packages of illegal marijuana, a butterfly knife, a prohibited knife, an SKS rifle and $20,000 in cash.
David Joseph Williams, 42, has been charged with the following:
Possession for the Purpose of Distributing
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Possession of Stolen Property over $5000
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
- Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
Williams is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Feb. 25, 2020.