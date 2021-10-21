Cash stolen from Leduc business during morning break-in: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Mounties are looking for two men they say broke into a Leduc, Alta., business Wednesday morning and made off with stolen cash.

The theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on 50 Avenue and 52 Street, an RCMP news release stated.

An employee was present during the break-in but did not engage the two men.

Police say the men fled in a stolen 2009 Pontiac Torrent with Alberta license plate YVA 667.

A surveillance camera captured images of the SUV travelling south on 52 Avenue in Leduc.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned in Leduc near 44 Avenue and 50 Street.

They say it was stolen from Wetaskiwin, Alta.

The two men were wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves at the time of the robbery. One of them is described as being between 5'7" and 5'10".

Police would not say how much money was taken from the business

Leduc RCMP are asking anyone with information about the two men to call 780-980-7267.