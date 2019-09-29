EDMONTON-- One cat is dead after a fire broke out at a home in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called just before 9 a.m. to a home on Henry Avenue and Hermitage Road.

The family had fled the home by the time crews arrived on scene five minutes later, however a cat did not make it out of the building and perished in the blaze.

No one was injured.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 9:24 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.