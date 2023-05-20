Cat festival offers a week of feline-themed fun in Edmonton

A week-long celebration for cats kicked off Saturday in Edmonton.

Until May 28, cat lovers will be able to enjoy various feline-related events in the city for the Edmonton Cat Festival.

The annual event is a fundraiser and has raised $130,000 for cat rescues since 2014. This year, 100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to the Furget Me Not Animal Rescue.

The festivities kicked off with a meet and greet with Instagram adventurer Gary the Cat at the Homes Alive Pets on 171 Street and Stony Plain Road.

Gary's Instagram account, @greatgramsofgary, has more than 517,000 followers and people lined up to meet him and get photos.

"The thing that Gary does really well is inspire people to maybe get outside, go on a walk, go on a hike," said Edmonton Cat Festival organizer Linda Hoang. "Maybe try kayaking, try scaling that mountain.

"If a cat can do it, surely you can too. So I think that's why people like following him."

Other events over the week include cat fitness and yoga classes, a cat paint night, a cat book club and cat board game night.

"Most [events] are ticketed, some are free, some are by donation. And so that's how we're raising hopefully a lot of money to help kittens and cats in need," Hoang said.

Free feline-themed craft classes at the Stanley A. Milner Edmonton Public Library, and some Edmonton restaurants will be offering cat-inspired food and drink.

A full schedule of event times and locations can be found here.