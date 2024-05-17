Cat that escaped burning Jasper Avenue balcony up for adoption
A cat that jumped ship from a burning balcony on Jasper Avenue three weeks ago and survived is looking for a new home.
An Edmonton-area animal rescue centre says the cat's owner is no longer able to care for him.
Despite jumping three stories, the cat — which was renamed Jasper — is doing well.
His whiskers are singed and small patches of fur that burned off are growing back.
He does have a few quirks.
A local animal rescue group is putting Jasper up for adoption. The owner of the cat, which jumped fromthe balcony of a burning apartment in April 2024, is no longer able to care for the one-year-old male feline. (Credit: Through Your Pet's Eyes Animal Rescue)"He's a little sensitive when it comes to floors, so he jumps from object to object ... from the couches to the cat trees. He's not really a huge fan of floors," Melissa Polnik of Through Your Pet's Eyes Animal Rescue told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.
"He also sits funny, which is also a new thing, but the vets have checked him out. There are no broken bones or anything like that."
And while Jasper won't be there, the rescue centre is holding an adoption event on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. at Victoria Trail Pet Valu, where they can meet other adoptable pets.
