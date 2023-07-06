Catalytic converter thefts still going up, police say at launch of summer engraving program

A Kal Tire employee shows off a catalytic converter engraved with the vehicle's VIN number as part of a program to stop catalytic converter thefts. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A Kal Tire employee shows off a catalytic converter engraved with the vehicle's VIN number as part of a program to stop catalytic converter thefts. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island