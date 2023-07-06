Catalytic converter thefts still going up, police say at launch of summer engraving program

The Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Motor Association have partnered with Kal Tire to offer a catalytic converter engraving program.

From Thursday until Aug. 31, Kal Tire will provide at-cost engraving of catalytic converters at select locations.

The cost is $40 per vehicle, and an additional $20 for vehicles that have more than one catalytic converter.

AMA members will receive a five per cent discount.

Each vehicle will receive a pair of decals to let thieves know the vehicle's converter is traceable.

"Engraving the [vehicle identification number] on your vehicle’s catalytic converter, and having the warning decal visible, will help deter thieves and reduce the chance of it being stolen, said Supt. Derek McIntyre of the EPS Crime Suppression and Investigation Division. "If the auto part is stolen, police now have the means of linking it back to the crime, and holding thieves and scrap metal recyclers accountable."

EPS says catalytic converter thefts rose by more than 80 per cent between 2020 and 2022, and the trend is continuing in 2023.

The engraving program follows a similar successful program in Calgary.

Similar programs are also running this summer in Camrose, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat.

Edmontonians are encouraged to contact their local Kal Tire to see if appointments are available.