EDMONTON -- Catholic Social Services (CSS) is seeking help as it works to meet a rising demand for some of its services.

The group is a charitable organization that offers support services, including counselling, addiction support and foster care, in central Alberta.

CSS says since the pandemic began it has seen an increase in people using many of its services. The Welcome Home Program, which helps people transition from homelessness into a home, is one seeing an increased demand.

“This is life or death. I'm becoming human again, I'm coming back to life because of the efforts of CSS and the Welcome Home Program,” said Frank, a recovering addict and Welcome Home Program participant.

The organization is hoping to raise $2 million with its Sign of Hope campaign by the end of the year to keep up with the demand on its services.

“We are in the midst of a significant storm in terms of COVID-19 and while we all may be in the same storm, we're not all in the same boat,” said Troy Davies, the CEO of CSS. “Some folks are in boats that aren't as sturdy and they're needing our help."

CSS say it provides social services to more than 21,000 Canadians each year. The not-for-profit group was formed in 1961 by the Archdiocese of Edmonton.