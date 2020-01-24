EDMONTON -- A central Alberta shelter has rescued three cats – and is working to remove two more – from the house of a hoarder.

Sylvan Lake & Area Serenity Pet Shelter Society was called in to remove the cats, which president Melanie Crehan said have been seen by a Rimbey vet.

The other pair of animals will be removed from the home over the weekend.

The condition of the animals is not yet known.