Cats rescued from central Alberta home
CTV News Edmonton Published Friday, January 24, 2020 4:03PM MST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 4:24PM MST
EDMONTON -- A central Alberta shelter has rescued three cats – and is working to remove two more – from the house of a hoarder.
Sylvan Lake & Area Serenity Pet Shelter Society was called in to remove the cats, which president Melanie Crehan said have been seen by a Rimbey vet.
The other pair of animals will be removed from the home over the weekend.
The condition of the animals is not yet known.
