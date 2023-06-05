Caught on camera: 2 try to steal ATM from northern Alberta bank

Mounties in the town of McLennan, Alta. are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men who tried to steal a bank machine from the local ATB Financial.

On Monday evening, police shared several images of the men, each with their face covered, appearing to smash the front door and wrap a tow strap around the machine.

Police were called to the bank at 5:15 a.m. on May 24, but the news release didn't specify why the theft attempt failed.

One of the men was wearing orange coveralls with yellow straps, a purple or blue ball cap with Toronto Raptors logo and a dark long-sleeve shirt and gloves.

He is described as having short, almost-shaven hair and a light complexion.

He had a patterned bandana covering his face, was carrying a sledge hammer and was wearing black and white sneakers or work boots.

The other man was wearing a camo ball cap and had a dark mask covering his face. He had dark hair that was cut short and a light to medium skin complexion.

He was also wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, gloves and winter boots

Police are asking anyone with security footage or dash-camera video of the area from 5 to 6 a.m. that day to check it for any relevant images.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call McLennan RCMP at 780-324-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377 (TIPS).

McLennan is about 430 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Two men tried to steal an ATM in McLennan, Alta. on May 24, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)