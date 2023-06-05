Caught on camera: 2 try to steal ATM from northern Alberta bank

Two men tried to steal an ATM in McLennan, Alta. on May 24, 2023. (Credit: RCMP) Two men tried to steal an ATM in McLennan, Alta. on May 24, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island