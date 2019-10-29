EDMONTON -- Mounties in a rural Alberta town are investigating after a truck was caught on surveillance cameras yanking an ATM from a convenience store early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after receiving an alarm call at the New Sarepta Market.

Shortly after that, a neighbour reported hearing a loud noise, and saw a white Dodge Ram pickup leaving the scene.

When police arrived, they found a damaged ATM in the street outside the business, and extensive damage to the building.

Surveillance showed a white Dodge Ram pickup with no licence plate using a tow cable to pull the ATM from the building.

The first robber is described as wearing a head lamp, a ski mask and a jacket with a reflective emblem on the left chest.

The second robber is described as wearing a toque and neck warmer.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

New Sarepta is about 50 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.