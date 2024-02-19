Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill

An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.

In a video obtained by CTV News Edmonton, the child can be seen hanging from the lift near the bottom of the loading station.

Staff below the lift caught the child in a tarp when they fell from the chair. No injuries were reported.

"We do emergency training with our staff throughout the year," Rabbit Hill general manager Derek Look said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

"Lift incidents are rare, but they do happen, which is why we train for emergency situations. I am grateful for the outcome due to the quick actions of everyone."

Look says an internal investigation is underway to determine how the child came off the chairlift.