Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
In a video obtained by CTV News Edmonton, the child can be seen hanging from the lift near the bottom of the loading station.
Staff below the lift caught the child in a tarp when they fell from the chair. No injuries were reported.
"We do emergency training with our staff throughout the year," Rabbit Hill general manager Derek Look said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
"Lift incidents are rare, but they do happen, which is why we train for emergency situations. I am grateful for the outcome due to the quick actions of everyone."
Look says an internal investigation is underway to determine how the child came off the chairlift.
