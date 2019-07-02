Four ducklings are in rescuer care after being pulled from an Edmonton sewer Tuesday morning.

Bob Duke and his wife were walking in the area of 161 Street and 97 Avenue when they spotted a lone adult duck. They soon realized the bird was looking for its ducklings which had fallen through a nearby sewer grate.

Volunteers from Wild North responded and say five ducklings fell down the drain. Four were pulled from the manhole using a net, but a fifth couldn’t be retrieved. Its condition is unknown.