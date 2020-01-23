EDMONTON -- Two parked vehicles were damaged after a grader smashed into one of them.

It happened at 3:10 a.m. on Thursday in south Edmonton.

The crash was captured on video by a neighbour’s security camera.

The grader can be seen crashing into the back of a vehicle, before pushing it forward into a parked Jeep.

The grader then drives away.

There was a seasonal parking ban in effect at the time of the crash, but it’s not clear if the grader was employed by the city.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the city for comment.