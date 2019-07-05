A man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

Police were called to 114 Street and 139 Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after receiving a report that a cargo van had hit several parked vehicles while driving at a high rate of speed and rolled over.

The man driving the van ran from the scene on foot. He was arrested by police several blocks away.

The owner of one of the damaged vehicles captured the aftermath of the crash on video. His van sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Officers determined that the van that crashed into the vehicles and the plate attached were stolen in July of 2017.

Gordon Dalton, 40, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal, two counts of possession of stolen property and various breaches and probation charges.

Dalton was taken to hospital with minor injuries; no civilians were injured as a result of the crash.