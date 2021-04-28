EDMONTON -- A stranger just walked into his house, picked up his keys, and took off with his truck in less than a minute, a St. Albert resident says.

Bobby McGugan originally thought the absence of his 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 was a cruel prank by friends he'd eventually see as hilarious.

But when McGugan checked his home's security footage of that Sunday morning, the person who had left with his vehicle wasn't anyone he recognized.

The stranger was dressed in all grey, purple gloves, and a toque and face covering. He may have been armed.

"He grabbed my keys and all the cash out of my wallet on the kitchen island, and was back out my door in under a minute without me being aware," McGugan recalled.

The whole time, the resident had been in his bedroom.

While he lost his truck and some golf clubs, McGugan said he's otherwise relieved no one was harmed.

"Keep your doors locked always," he warned neighbours, sharing the story online.

RCMP say a black Jeep Patriot with a burnt passenger headline may be connected to the April 25 theft on Abbey Crescent in the Akinsdale neighbourhood.

Investigators are asking anyone with info to call 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.