Cause of death of man at Hope Mission still not known: EPS

The EPS is investigating a suspicious death at a downtown shelter on Jan. 3, 2022. The EPS is investigating a suspicious death at a downtown shelter on Jan. 3, 2022.

BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15

Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.

'Living with the virus': Feds outline what that should look like

Amid ongoing protests over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and elsewhere, Canada’s top health officials outlined what “living with the virus” means, saying that should include fewer deaths, and a health-care system that is not overwhelmed with cases.

