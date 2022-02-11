Cause of death of man at Hope Mission still not known: EPS

The cause of the death of a man who was assaulted at Hope Mission early into the new year is still unknown after an autopsy.

In an update Friday, Edmonton Police Service said the cause and manner of the 54-year-old's death are pending further testing.

The assault was reported in the early morning of Jan. 3. The victim, who has not been publicly named, died in hospital.

Homicide investigators were quickly put in charge of the case, although it has not been ruled a homicide yet.