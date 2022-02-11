Cause of death of man at Hope Mission still not known: EPS
The cause of the death of a man who was assaulted at Hope Mission early into the new year is still unknown after an autopsy.
In an update Friday, Edmonton Police Service said the cause and manner of the 54-year-old's death are pending further testing.
The assault was reported in the early morning of Jan. 3. The victim, who has not been publicly named, died in hospital.
Homicide investigators were quickly put in charge of the case, although it has not been ruled a homicide yet.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything is on the table' to see the ongoing trucker protests and blockades set up across the country end, but isn't saying much about how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
Doug Ford says plan in works to remove Ontario's vaccine passport system
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.
Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over protests, blockade
The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province, including stiffer fines and penalties for protesters.
Changes to COVID-19 border measures to be announced next week
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government will announce changes to COVID-19 measures at Canada's borders next week.
How might Ontario's state of emergency put an end to 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa, Windsor?
How will Ontario's state of emergency declaration be used to clear what the premier described as 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa and Windsor?
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week: White House
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
'Living with the virus': Feds outline what that should look like
Amid ongoing protests over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and elsewhere, Canada’s top health officials outlined what “living with the virus” means, saying that should include fewer deaths, and a health-care system that is not overwhelmed with cases.
Orange Shirt Day founder does not endorse 'Freedom Convoy' support
The founder of the 'Every Child Matters' campaign says she does not endorse attempts by members of the 'freedom convoy' to hold an Orange Shirt Day of their own.
Calgary
-
Stolen vehicle used in smash-and-grab at Kensington Wine Market
Kensington Wine Market owner Andrew Ferguson said the thieves stole five bottles of scotch worth less than $500.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases are both trending down, signalling the province has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave, but that doesn't mean the risk to the health-care system is over, officials said Thursday.
-
Calgary’s real estate market hottest in years
Calgary’s real estate market for detached homes is on a tear, with the benchmark price up $12,000 in the last month alone.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Co-op CEO worries police aren't doing enough to fight shoplifting
The head of one of Saskatoon's largest retailers says police in Saskatoon are not adequately responding to shoplifting complaints and safety risks to staff.
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
-
Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe rutting
City and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.
Regina
-
City administration recommending Regina drop COVID-19 measures alongside province
City of Regina administration is recommending city council vote in favour of dropping all COVID-19 public health measures at the same time as the provincial government.
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public and Catholic schools announced they will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end this month.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nova Scotia reports first COVID-19 related death involving child
For the first time, health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the death of a child related to COVID-19.
-
Police barricade street, schools close ahead of anti-mandate protest in Fredericton
People and vehicles have begun to gather east of Fredericton ahead of a protest in the city's downtown against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
5 P.E.I. minor hockey players suspended 25 games over racial slurs toward N.S. player
The governing body for hockey in Prince Edward Island announced Friday it has handed down 25-game suspensions to five players accused of hurling racial slurs toward a Nova Scotia goalie last November.
Toronto
-
High-profile Toronto police officer known for social media presence found guilty of impaired driving
A high-profile Toronto police inspector, known for his social media presence, has been found guilty of impaired driving.
-
How might Ontario's state of emergency put an end to 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa, Windsor?
How will Ontario's state of emergency declaration be used to clear what the premier described as 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa and Windsor?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
Montreal
-
Students mourn Lucas Gaudet, 16, who died after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Protesters set to gather on Saturday in Montreal, police ready to ensure no streets are blocked
Just under a week after the trucks rolled out of the provincial capital in Quebec City, a demonstration is planned in Montreal on Saturday to again call for an end to health measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec police arrest 69-year-old on charges of luring minors and child pornography
Quebec provincial police have arrested a Mascouche man on luring minors and child pornography charges.
Ottawa
-
Ontario premier says Ottawa 'under siege,' declares state of emergency
Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, which he says will give authorities more tools to help stop the "illegal occupation of Ottawa."
-
LIVE AT 3 P.M.
LIVE AT 3 P.M. | Ottawa Police Services Board calls special meeting to discuss downtown protest
The Ottawa Police Services Board will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. to hear from Chief Peter Sloly and senior officers about the ongoing protests.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything is on the table' to see the ongoing trucker protests and blockades set up across the country end, but isn't saying much about how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
-
Decline of COVID-19 in wastewater signal slowing in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region’s top doctor said the decline of COVID-19 in the area’s wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued in recent days.
-
Waterloo Region reports no new COVID-19 deaths on Friday; 11 fewer hospitalized
Regional health official reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second straight day on Friday and 11 fewer hospitalizations than the day before.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police, school boards prepare for possible student walkout
As anti-mandate supporters continue to be vocal about their unhappiness with government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, some protestors are encouraging students to walk out of school.
-
Alberta Clipper bringing snow Friday across northeastern Ontario
Most parts of northeastern Ontario, including areas near Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins, are all under a winter weather advisory, Environment Canada said Friday.
-
Hwy. 11 closed between Hearst and Longlac
Bad weather and poor driving conditions have closed Highway 11 between Hearst and Longlac, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba down to 656 Friday, four more deaths reported
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba have continued to drop, hitting 656 as of Friday.
-
What the upcoming loosened provincial restrictions mean for Manitoba schools
Under upcoming new health orders masks will still be required indoors for both students and staff and cohorts will continue for children in grades kindergarten to Grade 6.
Vancouver
-
Decades-old wedding ring found on B.C. beach; search for owner begins
A self-described 'ring finder' with a history of tracking down treasures is now searching for something else: the owner of a ring found in 45 centimetres of mud.
-
Victim knocked to the ground, kicked and robbed in midday New Westminster assault: police
Police are searching for witnesses and suspects following a midday assault near the New Westminster waterfront.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver strip mall stabbing victims are father and son, witnesses say
An investigation is underway in Coquitlam after a stabbing at a strip mall Thursday night. Witnesses say the victims were a father and son.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria School Board suspends 2 trustees for bullying, harassment
The Greater Victoria School Board has suspended two trustees for misconduct after an investigation into complaints of bullying and harassment.
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island not immune to B.C.'s record drug toxicity rates
A total of 327 people died in the Island Health region last year, up from 271 deaths in 2020. The Greater Victoria region saw the most deaths in 2021, when 130 people died, followed by Nanaimo with 50 deaths and Comox Valley at 35.
-
VicPD removed as defendant in sexual abuse lawsuit against Esquimalt police officers
The Victoria Police Department has been removed as a defendant in a $5.3-million lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges she was sexually abused by four police officers when she was a teenage informant more than 30 years ago.