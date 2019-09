Grande Prairie RCMP are still investigating the cause of a rollover near Grovedale two days ago that killed one driver.

A pickup truck rolled on Highway 666, five kilometres north of Grovedale, around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The 68-year-old man driving the truck died on scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident, RMCP say.