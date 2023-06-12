Cause of fire at west Edmonton home unknown: officials

A west Edmonton house was the scene of a fire late Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to 15715 104 Ave. NW, north of Jasper Place, just before midnight. The empty house was "fully involved" when they arrived, according to district fire chief Stephen Baker.

A "very secure door" made it difficult for crews to get into the home, but once in, they were able to extinguish the blaze with relative ease, Baker told CTV News Edmonton on scene.

"It does appear to have started on the outside of the building, but as to why or how, our fire investigators will determine that shortly," he said.

No one was hurt and the fire did not spread to the next-door home, which shares a garage wall. Those residents were able to leave their home without help from the fire crews and return in the early morning.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune