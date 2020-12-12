Advertisement
Cause of house fire in west Edmonton still unknown
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 3:10PM MST
Fire broke out at a west end home on Dec. 11, 2020. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- No one was injured after a fire in west Edmonton home on Friday evening.
The blaze broke out just before 8:30 p.m. at a home at 186 Street and 50 Avenue.
It took five crews from five units to get the fire under control.
Officials said no one was home when the fire broke out.
Most of the damage was too the basement, but siding on neighbouring homes was also scorched.
A cause or damage estimate has not been determined.