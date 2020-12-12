EDMONTON -- No one was injured after a fire in west Edmonton home on Friday evening.

The blaze broke out just before 8:30 p.m. at a home at 186 Street and 50 Avenue.

It took five crews from five units to get the fire under control.

Officials said no one was home when the fire broke out.

Most of the damage was too the basement, but siding on neighbouring homes was also scorched.

A cause or damage estimate has not been determined.