'Cease immediately': Alta. education minister calls for end to COVID-19 protests at schools

After a startling trend of protests against COVID-19 restrictions at or in Alberta schools, the education minister and association representing teachers are calling for an end to the illegal behaviour.

While many protests have been held outside schools, nearly two dozen community members and students made their way inside a school in southern Alberta on Friday.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News that a protest took place outside a school in Dunmore, Alta., when someone inside the school led the group inside. The group — who chanted, "Freedom," and, "No more masks" — were escorted out of the building by police.

In a statement issued to CTV News Edmonton, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said people disrupting schools or thinking about engaging in that type of action to protest COVID-19 mandates should stop immediately.

"I would encourage those who have chosen to disrupt the learning environment at any Alberta school to cease immediately," LaGrange said.

"While all Canadians have a right to protest and express themselves, protests must be peaceful and within the confines of the law," the minister added.

"Schools are not an appropriate place to protest public health measures, as this only serves to disrupt the education of Alberta students. Furthermore, unauthorized trespass on school property is unlawful."

LaGrange said local school authorities and law enforcement have the ability to take action to ensure safe and peaceful learning environments for students and workplaces for teachers and staff.

Advocacy collective Support Our Students Alberta (SOS), said schools should be considered essential infrastructure, like hospitals.

"Students, teachers and all staff should be assured by government that schools be safe and secure," said Wing Li, SOS spokesperson. "It’s unacceptable that students or education workers be put in a position where they are fearful for their security or be victims of harassment of any kind."

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teacher's Association, told CTV News in an interview while he understands some might be frustrated with mandates, there is a time and place to express those views.

"When I see this happening in schools where students are trying to learn, and people are trying to work, it's very disturbing to see that," said Alberta Teacher's Association president Jason Schilling.

"It's also hard for kids," Schilling told CTV News Edmonton. "I'm just wondering how many of them were scared by all of this."

To help ensure future protests within schools do not happen, Schilling said the province needs to provide further support to school boards to respond if additional incidents occur.

Schilling said protesters should not express their frustration at teachers because they do not make mask mandates; the provincial government does.

"If it's masks or vaccines or whatever (is the problem), they have a right to do that," he said. "But they (protesters) don't have a right to do that on school property."