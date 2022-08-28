Celebrating 100 years in Oliver while searching for a new name
It’s been 100 years since the Oliver neighbourhood, then under a different name, was formed in Edmonton, but as the community celebrates, it’s also looking towards a different future.
In 1922, the Oliver community was founded as the West End Community League. At the time, the neighbourhood was on Edmonton’s far west end.
"In the mid-1930s the city decided the community needed something a little more accurate because it wasn't quite in the west side anymore, and at that time the Oliver School had already been named after Frank Oliver and the community chose to name itself after the name of the area," said Robyn Paches, president of the Oliver Community League.
The community league hosted an anniversary event at Constable Ezio Faraone Park Saturday with food and entertainment available. Among the tents, there was also the Uncover Oliver Project.
Since June of 2020, the community league has been working with residents to come up with a new name for the neighbourhood.
"Our Indigenous community members as well as community members from other marginalized groups spoke very clearly to us that they felt hurt, uncomfortable and not welcome in a community named after Frank Oliver," said Paches.
"It was well-documented, his hate against Indigenous people and well as folks he didn't see as the ideal British White and he… was at the forefront of pushing Indigenous peoples from the current land that Oliver is on, as well as some area to the south of the river."
Frank Oliver was the minister of interior at the time and helped enact policies that targeted Indigenous land rights and restricted immigration.
Uncover Oliver has been working with the community league on public engagement, with a focus on Indigenous and marginalized communities that were affected by Frank Oliver.
"It's an incredible grassroots movement of community members coming together and recognizing that Oliver doesn't really reflect the inclusive community that we want to be building here,” said Anne Stevenson, Ward O’day-min councillor.
"I think it's really important to everyone involved that this process be done really well and really meaningfully, and it takes time to build those relationships," added Katherine Lennon, an Uncover Oliver Project member. "For the league, a lot of this comes from a desire to repair historical wrongs and act towards reconciliation.
“Of course, those are not quick things and they're also not things that can be done with one new name."
Public engagement is currently ongoing, with Uncover Oliver hoping to hold at least one more community event. A survey is also available on the project website.
The community hopes to have a new name chosen by summer of 2023. Once the name is submitted to the city, administration will review how it will impact the renaming of the arena, park and pool that also share the Oliver name.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb and Adam Lachacz
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction.
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Calgary
-
U of C works to meet housing demands for students as residence reaches full capacity for first time in 10 years
Hundreds of students moved into residence at the University of Calgary on Sunday, but some are still waiting to secure housing for the fall semester.
-
Calgary hosts national Bike Polo tournament
It's polo with bikes instead of horses, tires instead of hooves, a rink instead of a polo grounds and never mind about those nifty polo pith helmets.
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
-
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.
-
Here's how hot summer temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
Regina
-
Arborists from across the prairies compete in tree climbing championship in Regina
Arborists from Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan competed for the title of Prairie Masters Champion outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday.
-
Here's how hot summer temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
-
'We can do whatever they can': Female firefighters compete in FireFit championship
'FireFit,' a firefighting championship, made its way to the Queen City on the weekend. The two-day event began with an individual challenge portion on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Man dead following incident involving discharge of officer's weapon: Halifax police
A man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.
-
Small protest held in Moncton to voice concerns about province's health-care system
New Brunswick's health-care system was the topic of a small protest in Moncton on Sunday.
-
'We just want him home': Awareness walk held in Membertou for missing man
A big crowd marched through Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Sunday to raise awareness about a man who's been missing for more than two weeks.
Toronto
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
-
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
-
Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman at Toronto Blue Jays game
Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
-
What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
-
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler calls multiple sexual assault allegations false
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler is denying accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple people.
Ottawa
-
South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson
South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship by one stroke.
-
Seven people injured, one critically, in Alfred-Plantagenet crash
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious crash east of Ottawa that resulted in seven people being injured, one of them critically.
-
'Absolutely spectacular': Capital Pride celebrates largest ever Pride Parade
After two years of virtual offerings, Ottawa residents came out in record numbers to watch and march in the 2022 Capital Pride Parade.
Kitchener
-
Historic home destroyed by fire in Cambridge
Residents of a south Cambridge neighbourhood describe being woken up by loud explosions Sunday as an early morning fire destroyed a historic farmhouse.
-
Crews respond to 40 acre ginseng fire near Brantford
Around 50 firefighters from multiple stations responded to a ginseng farm just west of Brantford Sunday.
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Car-lovers converge on North Bay to show off their ride
Car enthusiasts from all over Ontario and Quebec converged on Lee Park in North Bay for a large car and bike show.
-
Timmins' only bowling alley updates its scoring system thanks to a donation
The only bowling alley in Timmins has undergone some big changes over the past few months, largely in part to a generous donation from a donor that doesn't want any recognition.
-
Sault dance school celebrating 20 years
A dance school in Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating a milestone this year. Studio Dance Arts is preparing for its 20th season. The school is also celebrating the accomplishments of one of its younger students, who has just returned home from one of Canada’s premier dance schools.
Winnipeg
-
Road closed near Woodridge due to 'ongoing investigation': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an area south of Woodridge, Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg business waits 40 minutes for police after alarm triggered during robbery
A Winnipeg store owner is speaking out after a brazen daytime robbery.
-
Mosquito fogging resumes Sunday: City
The City of Winnipeg is planning to fog for mosquitos again Sunday night, resuming its adult nuisance mosquito control program at 9:30 p.m. if weather permits. The treatments will continue through 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Vancouver
-
'Unexpected staffing shortage' blamed for hours-long lines at Vancouver airport Sunday
Travellers reported waiting for hours to get through security at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday amid what the airport described as an "unexpected staffing shortage" among security screeners.
-
Identical B.C. twins diagnosed with leukemia only months apart
When two-year-old Weston was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in April, his parents were warned there was a significant chance his identical twin bother would be too. The doctors were right.
-
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge blasts environmental group as 'reprehensible' during sentencing
While sentencing a man for blocking roads in Metro Vancouver, a B.C. provincial court judge had some choice words for the environmental protest groups that encouraged him to do it.
-
Victoria International Airport named 'most efficient' for its size in North America
The Victoria International Airport (YYJ) recently won an international award for being the most efficient airport of its size in North America. The airport says it won the award for "most efficient airport with under 5 million passengers in North America" in the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report.
-
Inaugural SoberFest a success; organizers say $272K worth of addiction treatment funded
For recovering addicts, the temptation to drink or use drugs at parties and events can be strong. That's why Mike Manhas founded SoberFest, an alcohol-free music and comedy festival that raised more than $272,000 in funding for addiction treatment in Langford on Saturday.