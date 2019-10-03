The 30th annual Read In Week begins Oct. 7 in Edmonton.

The annual celebration of reading brings people into classrooms, libraries and community organizations to read to students.

"Early literacy is a great indicator of lifelong success," Edmonton City Councillor Aaron Paquette said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "And so it's essential that we encourage kids to read and bring out that sort of excitement about learning stories."

Councillor Paquette shared two of his favourite books with CTV Morning Live Edmonton: The Giving Tree: A Retelling of a Traditional Métis Story written and illustrated by Leah Dorion and You Hold Me Up by Monique Gray Smith and Danielle Daniel.

Read In Week continues through Oct. 11. This year's theme is 'Celebrate with Stories.'

The initiative began in 1990, when UNESCO declared The Year of Literacy. Led by Esther Starkman, representatives in Edmonton came together to raise awareness of the importance of literacy and focused on instilling a love of reading in children that would stay with them through their lives.