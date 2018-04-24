Plans for a celebration of life, for the man who was fatally injured in an attack, after he tried to stop a robbery inside Southgate Centre, have been released.

In a post on the Pray for Iain Armstrong Facebook page, plans for a Celebration of Life for Iain Armstrong were released – it will be held Saturday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Laurier Baptist Church on 85 Avenue and 142 Street.

The church is the home congregation for Armstrong and his wife Sharon.

Armstrong passed away Friday, days after he suffered critical injuries when he tried to stop a robbery at a kiosk in Southgate Centre. The suspect fled the scene.

Following Armstrong’s death, police issued a province-wide warrant for Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23. He was arrested in Lac La Biche Sunday. He has been charged with second degree murder, robbery, mischief and possession of break and enter tools.

Tuesday’s post also included an update on a GoFundMe page for Armstrong’s family. As of late Tuesday morning, the page had raised more than $8,600.

The post said money raised in the campaign would go, in part, to help the Armstrong family with expenses related to his passing. The funds will also be used to make donations to Kids Kottage and the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Iain Armstrong’s memory.

The GoFundMe campaign will end Friday, April 27.