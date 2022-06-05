Celebrations take over Old Strathcona to launch pride month

A weekend festival complete with drag queens, puppets, and puppies helped kick-start pride month celebrations in Edmonton.

he Grindstone Theatre and Fruit Loop Society hosted the Pride Reunited festival from June 3 to 5 in Old Strathcona and west Ritchie.

Joshua Wolchansky, the entertainment director at the Fruit Loop Society of Alberta, told CTV News Edmonton the event aimed to help reconnect community members after pandemic disruptions.

"It's a collaboration across different vendors, different community organizations, all in the benefit of Rainbow Refuge which offers settlement services to 2SLGBTQI+ newcomers here in the Edmonton area," Wolchansky said.

From photo booths, dance parties, live performances, and yoga lessons, the event of "epic proportions" had something for everyone.

While events were hosted on Zoom for the past two years, Wolchansky said there's nothing like seeing drag performances or enjoying the atmosphere of the festival in person.

"The great thing about pride is that the crowd is the highlight," Wolchansky said. "It's all about community love."

"Because we can have all of the drag performers on the stage, but if there's no crowd," he said, "that relationship matters, and so this is really a love letter to our community to celebrate pride and to celebrate each other."