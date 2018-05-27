A Sylvan Lake boy is in intensive care with major burns after his clothes caught fire in a quad fueling accident last Monday at an acreage west of Crimson Lake.

Kaden Howard, 9, was standing close to an ATV that was being refueled, and somehow a spark ignited, and his clothes caught fire.

The family friend fueling the quad immediately sprang into action. He took Kaden’s shirt off and rolled around with him in the grass. The friend suffered minor burns and injuries.

Kaden’s father, Dustin Howard, was standing nearby when he heard a call for help and noticed the fire.

“I looked over and I [saw the] fire, so I went to my truck, because we have big water tanks for fire,” he said. “We got some towels, soaked him down and got on the phone with 911.”

The boy was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday, doctors harvested healthy tissues and grafted most of his wounds. Another surgery is scheduled in two weeks to graft the remaining wounds.

His family said 86 per cent of his body is covered in burns, the large majority are second and third-degree burns.

Kaden is expected to be in the ICU for at least another month, and he will have more surgeries after that.

“They said he’s going to need subsequent grafting for the next ten or so years of his life because the grafts don’t grow with him,” his mother, Kristi-Lee Bolton, said.

Despite what lies ahead, Kaden’s mother is happy with the progress her son is making. Kaden’s breathing tube was taken out on Friday and he woke up on Saturday.

“It was very relieving. He couldn’t talk very well, but what we could get out of him was he was thirsty and wanted some water and juice,” Bolton said.

Kaden’s parents, currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House, are grateful for the man that saved their son and the Sylvan Lake community, which has rallied to raise thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe campaign.

With files from Angela Jung