EDMONTON -- An Elk Point, Alta. man is now a millionaire, after winning $5 million in a January 11th Lotto 6/49 draw.

Alan Connor purchased his winning-ticket at the Petro Canada located at 115-4210 50 Avenue in St. Paul, Alta.

“I thought I won $50,000,” Connor said in a statement on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's website. “But the clerk said, ‘No, you won $5 million!’”

Connor says he plans to pay off bills and his mortgage with the money, possibly travel to Eastern Europe and buy a new car too.