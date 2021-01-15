EDMONTON -- A central Alberta animal rescue helped save the life of a dog they say was attacked with a machete.

On Tuesday, the Saving Grace Animal Society, a non-profit animal rescue organization in Alix, Alta., received a call from one of its frontline rescuers who works in a community out in Saskatchewan.

The frontline rescuer said a dog had been attacked with a machete and it required medical attention. Team members from the organization drove to Saskatchewan to pick up Parker, the dog who was allegedly attacked with a machete, and brought him to emergency care in Red Deer.

“Looking at him there was just lacerations and blood everywhere,” said Erin Deems, the executive director of Saving Grace Animal Society.

He went into surgery and received more than a 100 stitches. According to Deems, the attack was triggered after a fight broke out between Parker and the neighbour’s dog.

“We heard there was a dog fight, and Parker’s neighbour came back over to take out their frustrations out on Parker,” Deems claimed.

Police are investigating the machete attack, but no charges have been laid.

“Unfortunately, there’s not a ton of animal cruelty cases that do have charges pressed,” said Deems.

“They promised us they were doing a full investigation, and weren’t sure if it would lead to charges, but felt confident.”

Incidents like these are not surprising to Deems. On average, Saving Grace Animal Society takes in 10 animals into its care everyday, many of whom have suffered from neglect and abuse.

“It’s not uncommon for us to see such horrific situations,” said Deems.

“I wish that I was starting to see less and less cases of neglect or cruelty, but unfortunately, it is just the way our world is turning.”

Recently, the animal rescue announced that it is trying to raise $500,000 to build its own veterinary clinic right next door to the shelter in Alix. Deems said because many of the animals that come in are sick or abused, veterinary bills can end up being $50,000 to $60,000 every month.

“Absolutely all of our resources are going into medical care, and we just can’t seem to get ahead,” said Deems.

“In opening a vet clinic, we would cut our costs in half.”

Parker’s owners have relinquished ownership, but Deems said he is recovering well.

“He’s mostly pain free. He’s adjusting to his new surroundings well. He’s doing better than we can hope for.”