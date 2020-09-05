EDMONTON -- A family farm west of Edmonton is seeing their business sprout this autumn—and it all started unexpectedly.

When Kate De Windt and her husband, Steve, first farmed their land in Parkland County they had no clue what it would become.

Growing plants on the land started as a hobby, one day tossing down some pumpkin seeds for their kids.

“I grew more and more because more friends said, 'Well I can’t grow any. Can you grow some for me? Can you grow some for me?'" said De Windt.

A year later, they sold a few hundred pumpkins to neighbours and friends. That’s when a friend challenged them to grow 1,000 pumpkins, and suggested they could even be sold.

From there, their operation expanded and blossomed into Somerset Pumpkin Farm, with more than 1,400 pumpkins produced.

This year, the family has set their sights even higher and are looking to send off 10,000 pumpkins from their farm.

"We’ve been trying ever since for the last four years to get to that number 10,000 and every year’s been different. Everyone knows the weather’s been a little crazy for the last couple of years."

The success of the four-acre patch is welcome news to De Windts, and visitors looking to support small businesses.

“It’s good to see the success of the business and clearly they’ve been able to attract a bunch of people for growth,” said one visitor.

The patch is open to the public, allowing visitors to take home as many pumpkins as they can carry, six days a week.

“It’s going really good. People are loving it and they like picking from the bins and they like just wandering around and we have lots of picture spots,” said De Windt.

“Lots of families have been coming here year after year after year.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jay Rosove