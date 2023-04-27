Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member

A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation announced seven charges against the 28-year-old man – unnamed to protect the identity of the victim – on Thursday.

He was arrested March 9.

"The investigation began in early March 2023 after the victim disclosed to a school resource officer that they were being sexually abused by a family member.

"Reportedly, the victim had disclosed the abuse to a trusted person, but the complaint went unheeded," a statement from ALERT read.

Investigators also have not revealed where in central Alberta the alleged crimes took place.

In total, the man is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography, transmitting child pornography, possessing child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

ALERT is scheduled to speak more about the case Thursday morning.

The suspect is due in court in May.

The victim is receiving support from multiple agencies.

Potential child abuse can be reported to 911, the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-387-5437, Edmonton Police Service’s Children’s Services Crisis Unit at (780) 422-2001, Alberta's Child Intervention Services at 1-800-638-0715, or cybertip.ca anonymously.