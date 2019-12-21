EDMONTON -- A town west of Edmonton has been fined more than $300,000 in the 2017 death of a man who died while operating a riding lawnmower.

The incident occurred on Aug. 3, 2017 when the man, who was employed by the town of Drayton Valley as a seasonal worker, was riding a lawnmower near a pond when the mower ended up in the water.

The 21-year-old worker was injured, and later died.

Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) launched an investigation shortly afterwards and 12 charges were laid against the town.

Representatives from the town were in an Edmonton Courthouse Thursday, and plead guilty to one charge of “failed to ensure that equipment, a John Deere riding lawnmower, was operated in accordance with the specifications of a professional engineer or with the manufacturer’s specifications which state ‘do not mow near drop-off’s, ditches, embankments, or bodies of water,’ contrary to Section 12 (D) of the Occupational Health and Safety Code 2009.”

The Crown dropped the 11 remaining charges, according to the statement released by the town.

As a result, the town was slapped with a $300,000 fine as well as a $25,000 victim surcharge.

The Crown agreed to an alternative sentencing agreement with the fine amount going to the Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association for the development and implementation of a Lawnmower Program.

The program will help in the training of summer staff, along with a supervisor of summer staff.