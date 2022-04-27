Central Edmonton building scene of fire Wednesday morning
Firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the McCauley neighbourhood just after midnight on Wednesday.
A neighbour reported thick smoke coming from the vacant two-storey building at 109A Avenue and 96 Street, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.
Six crews originally responded, and called for help from two more shortly before 2 a.m.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene at 8 a.m., no flames were visible but smoke continued to waft from the top floor.
The blaze was considered under control as of 8:22 a.m. and three crews were still on scene.
Southbound 97 Street at 111 Avenue and northbound 97 Street at 107A Avenue were still closed as of 8:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's going to affect everyone': Number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
The latest census data from 2021 shows Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are among the fastest growing age groups in the country. It's another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for Canada's elders.
New census data offers snapshot of Canada's transgender population for first time
Census data released Wednesday offers an unprecedented snapshot of Canada's transgender population, showing 0.33 per cent of residents identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
These students want you to know sexual assault happens in high school too, and it needs to stop
A student-led Canadian network called High School Too has launched a nationwide campaign to end sexual violence in secondary schools, an issue two of its organizers say isn't being adequately addressed.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Plea deal offered to Quebec woman accused of sending poison to Donald Trump
United States prosecutors say they've offered a plea deal to the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump.
The U.S. is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says
The United States is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
What's behind Russia's natural gas cutoff?
Russia's Gazprom says it is halting natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating tensions between the Kremlin and Europe over energy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and adding new urgency to plans to reduce and then end the continent's dependence on Russia as a supplier of oil and gas.
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.
Calgary
-
Northwest CTrain station closed to passengers, trail of blood extends to AUArts
One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.
-
'One of a kind and irreplaceable': Friends identify pair involved in plane crash west of Calgary
Friends of a 45-year-old aviation enthusiast have identified him as the pilot killed in a crash west of Calgary on Friday.
-
International Guide Dog Day: Airdrie couple discusses raising dogs with difficult jobs
For dogs like Lulu, struggling or even failing is a little like a human failing at being an astronaut or a surgeon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation
A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | No plea entered by woman charged with arson of Senator Allen Bird Centre Gym
The case of the woman accused of setting fire to the Senator Allen Bird Centre in Prince Albert has yet to enter a plea in provincial court.
-
Sask. cheerleaders make history after winning world title
History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.
Regina
-
Regina man wants government to change SGI legislation following head-on collision
A Regina man wants the government to change SGI legislation in order to receive pain and suffering compensation after he was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash nearly four years ago.
-
SaskPower expects to have all customers in southeast Sask. back online Wednesday night
Around 300 customers still without power after this past weekend’s snowstorm are expected to be back online Wednesday night, SaskPower said in a release.
-
Residents reminded to take precautions against ticks this spring
The province is reminding residents to take precautions against ticks this spring.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
Simone McDonald is one of just four students at the school in McCallum, a community of fewer than 50 houses -- some of them empty -- tucked between two rocky slopes along the south coast of Newfoundland.
-
'More than disappointing': Sister of N.S. shooting victim calls for federal police gear law
Tammy Oliver-McCurdie’s sister, brother-in law, and niece were all killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting two years ago. Now she is giving criticism to Ottawa for not doing enough to keep police gear out of public hands.
-
Body found along shore that of missing 21-year-old person: Cape Breton police
Police say a body found along the shore in Sydney Mines, N.S., on the weekend is that of a person reported missing last week.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,734 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 22 new deaths related to the virus Wednesday.
-
Tory says recent violence involving young people 'very concerning'
Mayor John Tory says that a number of recent violent incidents involving young people should underscore the importance of investing in kids and families and getting at the “root causes” of youth violence.
-
Ontario Liberals put their rebuilding to the test after 2018 election drubbing
Four years ago the Ontario Liberals held a majority government and today they are not-so-affectionately dubbed "the minivan party," holding so few seats that they could carpool to a caucus meeting.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, another 22 deaths reported
After a day seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again by several dozen, Quebec reported another net drop Wednesday, with 37 fewer hospitalizations overall compared to Tuesday.
-
Montreal family undergoing fertility treatment stunned over clinic, government confusion
Melissa Piccioni says she never expected to be caught in a web of administrative confusion on her journey to expand her family.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief addresses council on biker convoy preparations
Ottawa's interim police chief is addressing city council this morning as the city braces for another protest convoy this weekend.
-
SPRING SNOW
SPRING SNOW | Late spring snowfall hits Ottawa region
A late April snowfall is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.
-
Proposed $330M ‘Lansdowne 2.0’ includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
Kitchener
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region
Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.
-
New lead for Waterloo-Wellington's hospital COVID-19 response announced
The new face of the hospital COVID-19 response in Waterloo Region and Wellington County has been decided.
Northern Ontario
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
-
Winnipeg
-
Note found in accused’s fridge contained PINs to Eduardo Balaquit’s bank cards, jury hears
A Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench jury the expert testimony of a forensic identification officer in the ongoing Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial.
-
Potholes uncover remnants of Winnipeg's streetcar system
It's pothole season in Winnipeg, but some potholes have gone so deep they've uncovered an interesting bit of Winnipeg's history.
-
Concerns of another Colorado low loom over southern Manitoba
Much of southern Manitoba is dealing with overland flooding and high water warnings. The province says the Red River continues to rise, a situation only made worse by last weekend’s storm.
Vancouver
-
Flights chartered by BC Ferries for passengers stranded in Haida Gwaii
BC Ferries says it's trying to charter multiple flights Wednesday to assist stranded Haida Gwaii passengers after sailings were cancelled due to COVID-19 illness among staff.
-
Vancouver city council debates adding more surveillance cameras to city streets
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a controversial motion Wednesday that would bring more surveillance cameras to public spaces.
-
$10,000 in tanning supplies, supplements, clothing stolen from B.C. gym: RCMP
B.C. Mounties say a set of tracks left in the snow led them to three suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in goods from a local gym.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich votes to explore affordable housing changes adopted in Victoria
The District of Saanich is following the City of Victoria’s lead in exploring ways to streamline the approval process for new affordable housing projects.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flight
The U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-
'The best little lady': Beacon Hill Children's Farm says goodbye to 30-year-old miniature horse
Staff are mourning the loss of a beloved miniature horse at Beacon Hill Children's Farm.