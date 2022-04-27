Central Edmonton building scene of fire Wednesday morning

EDMONTON -

Firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the McCauley neighbourhood just after midnight on Wednesday.

A neighbour reported thick smoke coming from the vacant two-storey building at 109A Avenue and 96 Street, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Six crews originally responded, and called for help from two more shortly before 2 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene at 8 a.m., no flames were visible but smoke continued to waft from the top floor.

The blaze was considered under control as of 8:22 a.m. and three crews were still on scene.

Southbound 97 Street at 111 Avenue and northbound 97 Street at 107A Avenue were still closed as of 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.