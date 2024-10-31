Central Edmonton church vandalized twice in September after arson last year

A north-central Edmonton church was vandalized twice in September and police are searching for at least two suspects.

On Sept. 18 around 9 p.m., a man and woman approached Holy Rosary Church on 114 Avenue and 106 Street and damaged a security camera, according to police.

They fled when a vehicle approached the area.

A man caught on camera during the Sept. 18 incident at Holy Rosary Church. (EPS)

The man is described as:

White;

Around 30 years old;

Having dark hair and thin facial hair;

Having tattoos on both forearms;

Wearing glasses, a black and white jacket, knee-length jean shorts, a black and white Louis Vuitton logo ball cap, and a thick gold chain.

A woman caught on camera during the Sept. 18 incident at Holy Rosary Church. (EPS)

The woman is described as:

Having shoulder-length brown hair;

Wearing a pink ball cap, a jean vest, and grey jeans with ripped knees;

Carrying a brown purse and black tote bag.

On Sept. 20 around 4 a.m., a man spray painted "burn" on a statue of Pope John Paul at the same church.

This man is described as:

Tall;

Medium build;

Carrying a white can of spray paint;

Wearing a medical mask, grey hoodie, navy blue jacket, grey pants with a wide black stripe on the upper portion of the pants, black runners, and yellow leather work gloves.

Police said they aren't sure if the man is the same in both instances and add the church has seen "an unusually high number of incidents in the past year."

In December 2023, the church's decades-old handmade nativity scene was set on fire.

"The cumulative effect of these events has resulted in the church and surrounding community feeling unsafe, particularly the residents who live at the rectory on site, as well as the occupants and users of the neighbouring convent and daycare building," EPS Hate Crimes Unit Acting Sgt. Cydney Ross said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.