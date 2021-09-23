Central Edmonton elementary school moves to online learning

North Korea says call to declare end of Korean War is premature

South Korea's call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of the 'U.S. hostile policy' toward Pyongyang, North Korea state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump's close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack.

