Central Edmonton school broken into overnight, 2 arrested

Central Edmonton school broken into overnight, 2 arrested

Victoria School was broken into on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton) Victoria School was broken into on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island