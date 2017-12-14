A third-party report reviewing Tim Hague’s death after a boxing match in Edmonton last June says the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission (ECSC) did not follow certain policies, and, without assigning blame, made a number of recommendations to improve fighter safety.

The review, conducted by MNP LLP, found that some ECSC policies regarding medical suspension were not followed prior to the June 16 KO Boxing event at the Shaw Conference Centre where Adam Braidwood knocked-out Hague.

The report also found that fighters may receive suspensions under the minimum requirement, fighters’ medical information not being provided to physicians, uncertainty over the length of suspensions given to boxing competitors as opposed to mixed martial arts fighters, and uncertainty of rules that apply during unsanctioned fights.

Hague was knocked out three times over a nine-month span leading up to the June fight (see diagram on the right).

In the diagram, MNP also said Hague should have been suspended more than he was, but that he was still eligible to compete against Braidwood. Hague’s family lawyer disagrees with the latter.

“From our preliminary investigations, the evidence is pretty clear that this is indeed the case – this fight never should have taken place,” Norm Assiff said.

The city withheld comment, as Hague’s family could still take legal action against them.

“I’d rather not comment on that,” deputy city manager Rob Smyth said. “There’s legal implications.”

The report made several recommendations in connection to fighter safety and transparency. They suggested sharing a contestant’s medical suspension history with doctors to determine their fitness to fight, and requiring contestants to officially acknowledge, prior to the fight, that their medical history was provided accurately.

In addition, the firm encouraged ECSC to give authority to ringside officials to suspend contestants who receive head injuries until they can provide medical evidence that confirms they did not sustain brain trauma after repetitive head blows.

The report also advises posting medical suspensions to official websites and clearly defining rules for unsanctioned events.

The 128-page report will go before city council on January 17.